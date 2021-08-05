UrduPoint.com

Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman Assumes Charge As Gymkhana Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 11:50 PM

Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman assumes charge as Gymkhana Chairman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Former president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), former chairman Sui Northern Gas Pipleline Limited (SNGPL) and former caretaker Federal Commerce minister Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman has assumed charge as the Chairman of Lahore Gymkhana Club.

According to LCCI spokesperson here on Thursday, the business community has congratulated Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman for holding again one of the most important slots.

The LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Executive Committee Members said that Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman is a renowned businessman.

They said that as president of the LCCI Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman set new milestones while as chairman of SNGPL and former caretaker federal Commerce minister, he has rendered remarkable services for the cause of business community and the national economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Business Nasir Gas Commerce Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry SNGPL

Recent Stories

Administrator HMC reviews arrangements for Muharra ..

Administrator HMC reviews arrangements for Muharram

7 minutes ago
 Italy's Lazio Region Resumes Vaccine Booking After ..

Italy's Lazio Region Resumes Vaccine Booking After Hacker Attack

7 minutes ago
 12 more die of Covid-19 in KP

12 more die of Covid-19 in KP

7 minutes ago
 Russia Satisfied With Egypt's Efforts to Ensure Sa ..

Russia Satisfied With Egypt's Efforts to Ensure Safety at Resorts - Ambassador

7 minutes ago
 Inspector General Report Cites 6 in FBI for Media ..

Inspector General Report Cites 6 in FBI for Media Contacts in 2016 Presidential ..

7 minutes ago
 Brussels Calls Iraq's Cooperation on Migrant Crisi ..

Brussels Calls Iraq's Cooperation on Migrant Crisis in Lithuania 'Extremely Cons ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.