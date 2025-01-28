Mian Mujtaba Holds Meeting With Lahore Division MPAs
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, under the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, held a comprehensive meeting with the elected representatives of the Lahore division here on Tuesday.
The meeting aimed to discuss constituency-specific issues and consult on effective solutions.
During the meeting, the MPAs presented detailed reports on challenges faced by their Constituencies, covering key areas such as development projects, healthcare, education, and infrastructure.
The Finance Minister carefully noted these concerns and assured swift governmental action to address them.
Conveying the message of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman emphasized that resolving public grievances and ensuring equitable allocation of resources is the government’s foremost priority.
He added that the Chief Minister has directed all relevant departments to take immediate and effective steps to resolve these issues.
The Finance Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to working closely with public representatives to complete development initiatives and uphold its mission of public service. The Punjab Finance Department remains dedicated to utilizing all available resources to resolve public issues and ensure the effective implementation of government policies for the welfare of the people, he added.
