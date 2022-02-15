Mian Rehman Aziz Chan becomes LCCI acting president

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan will perform as the Acting President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry in the absence of the LCCI President, who has left for Dubai

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan will perform as the Acting President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry in the absence of the LCCI President, who has left for Dubai.

LCCI Acting President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan is also the former RC/VP FPCCI, former Chairman Pakistan Steel Melters Association (PSMA) and former member board of Directors of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT).

He has an industrial background and is also a corporate legal practitioner who holds wide set of expertise in different areas of law. Not only he has intensive experience of litigation, he is also an expert on tax matters.

He is Alumini of some of the prominent educational institutes like University of London, National Defence University, academy of International business officials, Beijing China and Government College University (GCU) Lahore.