UrduPoint.com

Mian Rehman Aziz Chan Becomes LCCI Acting President

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 12:03 AM

Mian Rehman Aziz Chan becomes LCCI acting president

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan will perform as the Acting President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry in the absence of the LCCI President, who has left for Dubai

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan will perform as the Acting President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry in the absence of the LCCI President, who has left for Dubai.

LCCI Acting President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan is also the former RC/VP FPCCI, former Chairman Pakistan Steel Melters Association (PSMA) and former member board of Directors of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT).

He has an industrial background and is also a corporate legal practitioner who holds wide set of expertise in different areas of law. Not only he has intensive experience of litigation, he is also an expert on tax matters.

He is Alumini of some of the prominent educational institutes like University of London, National Defence University, academy of International business officials, Beijing China and Government College University (GCU) Lahore.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Business Punjab China Dubai London Beijing GCU Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

SFJ calls upon Muslims in India to start Hijab ref ..

SFJ calls upon Muslims in India to start Hijab referendum

4 minutes ago
 PTI govt will complete five-year tenure: Qureshi

PTI govt will complete five-year tenure: Qureshi

4 minutes ago
 Lawyers to boycott court proceedings against polic ..

Lawyers to boycott court proceedings against police raid

4 minutes ago
 Texas Sues Meta for Allegedly Capturing, Selling U ..

Texas Sues Meta for Allegedly Capturing, Selling Users' Biometric Data - Attorne ..

4 minutes ago
 Opposition's drama of long marches, no-trust move ..

Opposition's drama of long marches, no-trust move to fail: KP CM

9 minutes ago
 Germany Studying Ukraine's Arms Requests on Case-b ..

Germany Studying Ukraine's Arms Requests on Case-by-Case Basis - Chancellor

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>