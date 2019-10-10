UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Michelin To Close Tyre Factory In France

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:03 PM

Michelin to close tyre factory in France

Tyre maker Michelin said Thursday it would close a French-based factory with 619 employees next year as competition from cheaper Asian manufacturers knocks its profit margin

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Tyre maker Michelin said Thursday it would close a French-based factory with 619 employees next year as competition from cheaper Asian manufacturers knocks its profit margin.

Two weeks ago, the French company announced the closure of a factory in Germany with 858 employees by 2021, and last year said it would shutter a plant with 845 employees in Scotland.

Regarding the closure of its plant at La Roche-sur-Yon in western France, Michelin promised a "support plan" for affected employees, and said it would offer every one a chance to remain in the company in France.

It would also seek out "a major public-private project" in a bid to relaunch the failing site.

Michelin said 74 people who work at a factory in nearby Maine-et-Loiret, manufacturing rubber for the site in La Roche-sur-Yon, will also be affected.

Michelin has been hit hard by the lacklustre performance of the auto industry.

Its CEO Florent Menegaux said last month that a 70-million-euro ($77-million) investment had been unable to save the site at La Roche-sur-Yon.

He blamed "difficulties in the market for high-end heavy-duty tyres both in Europe and abroad", coupled with "increased competition".

By the end of last year, Michelin employed about 110,000 people in different countries, including 20,000 in France.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe France Company Germany SITE Market From Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance to expand scope of excise tax ..

21 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah dubbed &#039;Gulf Tourism Capital&# ..

36 minutes ago

MQM Chief charged, arrested over terrorism charges ..

41 minutes ago

Lootah lights the way for a brighter future; suppo ..

42 minutes ago

Bad news for Misbahul Haq: A court moved against h ..

56 minutes ago

Russia Not Liable to Belarus for 'Losses' Due to T ..

2 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.