Microsoft Considering Investing $10Bln In ChatGPT Developer OpenAI - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Microsoft has been considering investing up to $10 billion in OpenAI, the developer of the ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot, US news website Semafor reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the case

The broadcaster reported that the deal was not confirmed yet, however, documents received by potential investors showed that late 2022 was the planned deadline. According to the sources cited by the media, the investment will increase the market value of OpenAI to $29 billion.

Microsoft's funding will be complex and initially will allow the company to receive three quarters of OpenAI's profits until its investment is recovered, the sources said.

As soon as Microsoft gets its money back, it will obtain a 49% share of ChatGPT's developer, while other investors will get another 49%, and the last 2% will be remain with a non-profit parent venture.

Microsoft and Open AI refused to provide any comments, the news outlet said.

ChatGPT gained popularity after its launch in late November, acquiring its first million users in less than a week. Due to its almost perfect mimicking of human conversation, some believe it will be able to replace real writers and challenge the Google search engine in the future. Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Mask is one of the founders of the chatbot's developer, OpenAI.

