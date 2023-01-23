Microsoft Says Investing Billions in OpenAI to Accelerate Artificial Intelligence Advances

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Microsoft announced on Monday a multibillion dollar investment in artificial intelligence (AI) research company OpenAI to accelerate advances in the emerging technology

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) microsoft announced on Monday a multibillion Dollar investment in artificial intelligence (AI) research company OpenAI to accelerate advances in the emerging technology.

"Today, we are announcing the third phase of our long-term partnership with OpenAI through a multiyear, multibillion dollar investment to accelerate AI breakthroughs to ensure these benefits are broadly shared with the world," Microsoft said in a statement.

The agreement builds on prior investments by Microsoft in OpenAI in 2019 and 2021, extending collaboration across AI supercomputing and enabling independent commercialization of the resulting AI technologies, the statement said.

OpenAI, founded by entrepreneurs including Sam Altman, Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, is known for its ChatGPT AI language model and DALL-E AI image creator.

Microsoft seeks to develop an Azure AI supercomputer for use worldwide, which will utilize OpenAI models, the statement said.

"Microsoft shares our values and we are excited to continue our independent research and work toward creating advanced AI that benefits everyone," OpenAI's CEO Altman said in the statement.

OpenAI's ChatGPT language model, launched in late November 2022, was met with mixed reactions due to its ability to mimic human conversations and generate unique texts based on users' prompts. Some have praised the model for its professional applications, such as for developing code, while others have criticized its potential for abuse, such as students using the model to write essays.

The investment comes days after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that the company will cut 10,000 jobs, or nearly 5% of its workforce, by the third quarter of 2023. Microsoft will continue to hire and invest in strategic areas to provide for long-term competitiveness, the company also said.