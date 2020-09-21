Microsoft to acquire ZeniMax Media for $7.5 bn

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Software giant microsoft on Monday announced it had acquired ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion, marking a major expansion into video gaming that will give it ownership of several best-selling franchises.

ZeniMax is the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, publisher of the Fallout and Elder Scrolls franchises, and "Bethesda brings an impressive portfolio of games, technology, talent, as well as a track record of blockbuster commercial success," Microsoft said in statement.

