Microsoft To Acquire ZeniMax Media For $7.5 Bn

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 09:32 PM

Microsoft to acquire ZeniMax Media for $7.5 bn

Software giant Microsoft on Monday announced it had acquired ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion, marking a major expansion into video gaming that will give it ownership of several best-selling franchises

ZeniMax is the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, publisher of the Fallout and Elder Scrolls franchises, and "Bethesda brings an impressive portfolio of games, technology, talent, as well as a track record of blockbuster commercial success," Microsoft said in statement.

ZeniMax is the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, publisher of the Fallout and Elder Scrolls franchises, and "Bethesda brings an impressive portfolio of games, technology, talent, as well as a track record of blockbuster commercial success," Microsoft said in statement.

