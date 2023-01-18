UrduPoint.com

Microsoft To Fire 10,000 Employees In 5% Workforce Cut - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Microsoft to Fire 10,000 Employees in 5% Workforce Cut - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) microsoft is going to fire around 5% of its employees worldwide in January, which is approximately 10,000-11,000 jobs, UK broadcaster Sky news reported.

The IT giant may announce its plans on staff reduction in the coming days, the broadcaster said on Tuesday. Sky News said that poor economic environment had become the main reason for this decision.

Windows' developer said in response to a request by Sky News that the company "does not comment on rumour or speculation."

Microsoft will become another major IT corporation that resorted to staff reductions over the last 12 months amid global economic slowdown. Twitter, under his new owner Elon Musk, cut thousands of jobs in 2022. Thousands of people employed by Meta (banned in Russia), Amazon, and HP have lost their jobs recently or will be fired this month, according to reports.

