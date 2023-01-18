UrduPoint.com

Microsoft To Fire Approximately 11,000 Workers Amid Slowing World Economy - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2023 | 04:10 AM

Microsoft to Fire Approximately 11,000 Workers Amid Slowing World Economy - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) US tech giant microsoft is set to fire approximately 11,000 workers to address the impacts of a slowing world economy, Sky news reported.

The move represents a roughly 5% downsize of Microsoft's workforce, although one analyst suggests that the figure could be higher, the report said on Tuesday.

The $1.78 trillion company, which employs more than 220,000 people worldwide, is set to release a second-quarter earnings report next week, the report said. Microsoft chief Satya Nadella could announce the staff reductions ahead of the update to financial investors on January 24, the report said.

Technology companies such as Microsoft and Amazon have had to respond to a global economic slowdown after hiring thousands of new employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said.

In October, Microsoft warned of a slowdown in its cloud computing business, into which the company has invested considerable resources expecting growth, the report added.

Microsoft reportedly declined to comment on the matter, characterizing it as rumor and speculation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire World Business Company January October

Recent Stories

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next ..

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next to stagnant, contaminated flo ..

4 hours ago
 Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drin ..

Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drinking 'Forever Chemicals' Water ..

4 hours ago
 Austin to Visit South Korea, Philippines for Talks ..

Austin to Visit South Korea, Philippines for Talks on Indo-Pacific Security - Pe ..

4 hours ago
 Electric car batteries could be key to boosting en ..

Electric car batteries could be key to boosting energy storage: study

4 hours ago
 Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next ..

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next to stagnant, contaminated flo ..

4 hours ago
 UN Condemns Abduction of 50 Women, Girls in Burkin ..

UN Condemns Abduction of 50 Women, Girls in Burkina Faso - Spokesperson

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.