Mid-Career Foreign Diplomats visited SCCI

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Mid-Career Foreign Diplomats from nine countries on Monday extended their full support and cooperation to Sialkot exporters for promotion of their bilateral trade and ensuring the direct easy access of Sialkot-made products to these countries.

They visited the several leading industrial units in Sialkot, amid tight security here on Monday.

While addressing an important meeting held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI),the diplomats assured to make all out sincere efforts to ensure smooth access of Sialkot made export products to their countries, besides, promising to promote positive and soft business image of Sialkot-Pakistan globally.

They also showed keen interest in SCCI's documentary "Sialkot…a city of the progress people".

President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik gave a detailed briefing to the diplomats about the socio-economic and human development of Sialkot as well as achievements, targets, future goals.

President SCCI hoped that these foreign diplomats would help Sialkot exporters in expansion of trade between the countries.He added, undoubtedly, the promotion of country-to-country linkages depends on better coordination, interaction and understanding among business communication, for which the diplomatic channels could play an important role through mutual cooperation. .

President SCCI said that inheritance of skilled craftsmanship in manufacturing surgical instruments from a history spanning over a century enabled us to manufacture premium quality surgical instruments which were exported to over 140 countries around the world.

"I am pleased to share the guests that in addition to achieving business excellence, we have also done exceptional work in Social Sector Development and the welfare of the people through projects including Sialkot International Airport, Sialkot Dry port Trust, Sialkot City Development Program, Sialkot Export Processing Zone, Sialkot Business and Commerce Center, Sialkot Tannery Zone, and AirSial, he added.

Malik said that the project of Sialkot Medical City to provide quality health services was under the planning stage for implementation.

Earlier, Mid-Career Foreign Diplomats from nine friendly countries, Mr. Ivan Kotov (Bulgaria), Dr. Calleb Ongoma (Kenya), Ms. Christine Nzumbu (Kenya), Ms. Aminath Raziyya (Maldives), Mr, Jama Hasan Salad (Somalia), Mr. Mashudbele Charies Mamabolo (South Africa), Mr. Ihab Abdulrazig Abdallah Mohamed (Sudan), Mr. Mirzoaliev Norinch (Tajikistan), Mr. Mereturdy Abdullayev (Turkmenistan), Mr. Azizbek Mizamov (Uzbekistan) and Mr. Oybek Abdulkhakov (Uzbekistan),witnessed the internationals standard craftsmanship of Sialkot based artisans.

On the occasion,Senior Vice President (SVP) Wahub Jahangir, Vice President (VP) SCCI Amir Majeed Sheikh, Senior officials of Pakistan Foreign Services academy Islamabad and SCCI officials also present.