UrduPoint.com

Middle East Commercial Jet Market To Double In Value To $1.4 Trillion By 2040 - Boeing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 04:20 AM

Middle East Commercial Jet Market to Double in Value to $1.4 Trillion By 2040 - Boeing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The value of the middle East commercial jet and services market is going to double to more than $1.4 trillion by 2040, Boeing announced in its annual Commercial Market Outlook (CMO).

"Boeing said... airlines in the Middle East will require 3,000 new airplanes valued at $700 billion and aftermarket services such as maintenance and repair worth $740 billion, with the region positioned to capitalize on the recovery of regional and international travel and cargo demand," the CMO said on Wednesday.

To accommodate increased passenger and cargo traffic, airlines are predicted to grow their fleets to 3,530 jets. The region will continue to see robust wide-body commercial jet demand, with 1,570 deliveries supporting a growing network of international routes, the CMO said.

"The current single-aisle fleet of 660 airplanes is forecast to nearly triple to 1,750 jets. ... the region is estimated to require 223,000 new aviation personnel by 2040, including 54,000 pilots, 51,000 technicians and 91,000 cabin crew members," the CMO said.

Middle East passenger traffic and commercial fleets are projected to double over the 20-year forecast period, the CMO added.

More than two-thirds of airplane deliveries to the Middle East will be new aircraft, while one-third of deliveries will replace older planes with more fuel-efficient models, according to the CMO.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Traffic Middle East Market Billion

Recent Stories

Sahab Smart Solutions, Software AG to advance digi ..

Sahab Smart Solutions, Software AG to advance digital solutions to various UAE s ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces half price PCR ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces half price PCR screening offer for fans atten ..

4 hours ago
 Maraya Art Centre opens new solo exhibition by con ..

Maraya Art Centre opens new solo exhibition by contemporary Palestinian visual a ..

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews infrastructure development, te ..

6 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLO ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything

6 hours ago
 Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here ..

Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021 and The Richard Mille Art ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.