Mifath Ismail Emphasizes To Enhance Pak-Aus Bilateral Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Mifath Ismail emphasizes to enhance Pak-Aus bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday welcomed the Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkin and highlighted bilateral relations and how it had evolved between the two states.

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins along with First Secretary Ashleigh Light called on the minister, said a press release.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail greeted the Australian High Commissioner and it was shared that Islamabad highly values its bilateral ties with the Australia, including trade and economic relations.

However, the minister stressed the need to enhance the bilateral trade level between both the countries, as of today the trade stands at sub-optimal level and a lot of potential needs to be explored, he added.

Miftah also apprised the High Commissioner about the latest economic developments and policies of the incumbent government aiming to promote trade and investment for facilitation of domestic as well as international investors.

Both sides discussed on matters of enhancing mutual interest and cooperation as the Minister Finance assured the High Commissioner of full support and cooperation.

