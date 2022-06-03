UrduPoint.com

Miftah Appreciates Contribution Of FCCI In Employment Generation, Export Promotion

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2022 | 10:09 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday appreciated the contribution of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) in the employment generation, export promotion and economic growth of the country

He said this while meeting with a delegation of FCCI led by its President Atif Munir Shaikh, said a press release issued here.

President FCCI briefed the finance minister about the role of FCCI and its contribution for the economy of Pakistan.

The delegation maintained that local industries of Faisalabad should be supported in the same way as export industry was incentivized.

It was shared that the export industry was one of the major sources of employment for the youth of Pakistan and revenue generation.

The delegation also apprised the minister of few other problems faced by textile sector such as duty draw-back of taxes (DDT), sales tax refunds, electricity and gas tariff and liquidity crunch.

The finance minister highlighted the commitment of present government to provide conducive and friendly environment to the businessmen and ease of doing business.

Miftah also extended his full support and cooperation to ensure facilitation to business community related to their requirement about of continuity in electricity without disruption, slashing gas tariffs and to facilitate the traders in boosting their exports.

