Miftah appreciates contribution of PDA

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail appreciated the contributions of Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA) and affirmed full support and facilitation.

He pledged this while chairing a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Dairy Association Dr. Shahzad Amin, said a finance ministry statement issued here.

Miftah also directed the relevant authorities for resolution of their issues.

The minister was apprised about the contribution of Pakistan Dairy Association in the economic growth of the country.

It was also shared that recently due to lumpy skin disease in animals and floods there were animals' casualties impacting overall production of milk and meat.

Similarly, various other issues being faced by Pakistan Dairy Association were also discussed in the meeting.