Miftah appreciates FBR on 28.7% growth in revenues, hopes better performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Sunday appreciated the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving 28.7% growth in revenues, expressing the hope that the team would perform better and to the expectations of the nation.

"With the right mix of policies and tools I am sure this team will perform even better and to the expectations of the nation," the minister tweeted.

The finance minister said FBR has collected Rs 5122 billion in current fiscal year (July-April 2021-22) up from Rs 3981 billion during same period of last year, showing 28.7% growth.

He said, the board disbursed refunds of Rs 264 billion disbursed during July to April (2021-22) compared to Rs 203 billion paid last year, up by 30.

1%. "The FBR team deserves appreciation," he said "FBR has collected Rs 5122 billion in current FY (Jul 21- Apr 22) up from Rs 3981 billion during Jul 20-April 21, registering 28.7% growth. Refunds of Rs 264 billion disbursed during Jul 21-Apr 22 compared to Rs 203 b paid last year, up by 30.1%. The FBR team deserves appreciation," he tweeted.

The minister said, a big factor in the increase, however was increased imports as sales tax at import stage grew by 58% while it declined by 2% for local goods.

"A big factor in the increase however was increased imports. For instance, sales tax at import stage grew by 58% while it declined by 2% for local goods. With the right mix of policies and tools I am sure this team will perform even better & to the expectations of the nation," he tweeted.