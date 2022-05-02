UrduPoint.com

Miftah Appreciates FBR On 28.7% Growth In Revenues, Hopes Better Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Miftah appreciates FBR on 28.7% growth in revenues, hopes better performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Sunday appreciated the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving 28.7% growth in revenues, expressing the hope that the team would perform better and to the expectations of the nation.

"With the right mix of policies and tools I am sure this team will perform even better and to the expectations of the nation," the minister tweeted.

The finance minister said FBR has collected Rs 5122 billion in current fiscal year (July-April 2021-22) up from Rs 3981 billion during same period of last year, showing 28.7% growth.

He said, the board disbursed refunds of Rs 264 billion disbursed during July to April (2021-22) compared to Rs 203 billion paid last year, up by 30.

1%. "The FBR team deserves appreciation," he said "FBR has collected Rs 5122 billion in current FY (Jul 21- Apr 22) up from Rs 3981 billion during Jul 20-April 21, registering 28.7% growth. Refunds of Rs 264 billion disbursed during Jul 21-Apr 22 compared to Rs 203 b paid last year, up by 30.1%. The FBR team deserves appreciation," he tweeted.

The minister said, a big factor in the increase, however was increased imports as sales tax at import stage grew by 58% while it declined by 2% for local goods.

"A big factor in the increase however was increased imports. For instance, sales tax at import stage grew by 58% while it declined by 2% for local goods. With the right mix of policies and tools I am sure this team will perform even better & to the expectations of the nation," he tweeted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Same April July Sunday FBR From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

15 hours ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using uns ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using unsophisticated language in publi ..

23 hours ago
 Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 tril ..

Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 trillion in 10 months

23 hours ago
 Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

23 hours ago
 WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

1 day ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.