UrduPoint.com

Miftah Apprises German Ambassador On Flood Devastation

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Miftah apprises German Ambassador on flood devastation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail here on Wednesday apprised German Ambassador Alfred Grannas on the devastation caused by the current floods in Pakistan and the losses it inflicted on country's economy.   According to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry, the Ambassador of Federal Republic of Germany called on the federal minister and during the meeting they discussed matters of mutual interest and cooperation and stressed for enhancing bilateral relations.

Miftah informed the ambassador about the economic policies of the government, aiming at promotion of trade and investment.

He also highlighted bilateral relations and their level of development and shared that Pakistan highly values its bilateral ties with the Germany including trade and economic relations.

Miftah also congratulated the ambassador on joining his Mission in Pakistan, the statement added.

On the occasion, Ambassador Alfred Grannas expressed keen interest in enhancing and strengthening bilateral relations between both the countries especially economic and trade relations.

The ambassador also expressed sympathy on the loss of lives and devastation caused by recent floods in Pakistan and extended his country's full support for provision of flood relief.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Flood German Germany Government

Recent Stories

Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media confe ..

Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media conferences, training sessions and ..

59 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the Europ ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the European Council

1 hour ago
 In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the F ..

In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the Finale of Asia Cup 2022 at UCP ..

1 hour ago
 US vows to continue to provide Assistance to Pakis ..

US vows to continue to provide Assistance to Pakistan flood victims

2 hours ago
 Ali Wazir gets bail from ATC Karachi in fourth sed ..

Ali Wazir gets bail from ATC Karachi in fourth sedition case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.