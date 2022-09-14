Miftah apprises German Ambassador on flood devastation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail here on Wednesday apprised German Ambassador Alfred Grannas on the devastation caused by the current floods in Pakistan and the losses it inflicted on country's economy. According to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry, the Ambassador of Federal Republic of Germany called on the federal minister and during the meeting they discussed matters of mutual interest and cooperation and stressed for enhancing bilateral relations.

Miftah informed the ambassador about the economic policies of the government, aiming at promotion of trade and investment.

He also highlighted bilateral relations and their level of development and shared that Pakistan highly values its bilateral ties with the Germany including trade and economic relations.

Miftah also congratulated the ambassador on joining his Mission in Pakistan, the statement added.

On the occasion, Ambassador Alfred Grannas expressed keen interest in enhancing and strengthening bilateral relations between both the countries especially economic and trade relations.

The ambassador also expressed sympathy on the loss of lives and devastation caused by recent floods in Pakistan and extended his country's full support for provision of flood relief.