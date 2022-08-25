Miftah apprises Korean Ambassador of potential investment areas

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail Thursday apprised the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Suh Sangpyo of potential investment areas of Pakistan and extended the government's greater facilitation and support in that regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail Thursday apprised the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Suh Sangpyo of potential investment areas of Pakistan and extended the government's greater facilitation and support in that regard.

The ambassador called on the minister and they discussed ways and means to further enhance bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

The minister highlighted the bilateral ties between both the countries in areas of trade, investment, human exchange and development cooperation.

He also highlighted that the government was focusing on various other avenues of mutual interest so that the existing bilateral relations could be extending to a new level.

The ambassador showed a keen interest in enhancing and strengthening the bilateral relations between both the countries especially in trade and investment.