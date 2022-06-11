Miftah asks to expedite edible oil import process

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Saturday directed concerned authorities to expedite the process for edible oil imports from Malaysia and Indonesia to ensure smooth supply of the commodity to the consumers and stabilize its prices

The minister was presiding over a meeting of the Committee on edible oil availability, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Syed Murtaza Mahmud; Federal Minister for Federal education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain; Secretaries of Ministry of Industries Production, Commerce, NFS representatives from Vanaspati Manufacturers Association and senior officers attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Secretary Industries apprised the committee on the stock position of the edible oil in the country and updated on the import situation of edible oil from Indonesia and Malaysia.

It was informed that sufficient stock of edible oil was available in the country and edible oil tankers from Malaysia and Indonesia, arriving during this month, would improve the stock position and support in stabilizing the price.

It was also informed that Minister for Industries and Production was leaving for Indonesia to hold important talks with Indonesian authorities in this regard.Meanwhile, Rana Tanveer Hussain stressed the representatives of Vanaspati Manufacturers Association to visit their prices and contribute in reducing the prices for the support of common man.