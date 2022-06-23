UrduPoint.com

Miftah Assures Govt's Support In Resolving Textile Sector's Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2022 | 10:23 PM

Miftah assures govt's support in resolving textile sector's issues

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Thursday assured the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) of the government's full support to resolve the issues being faced by the textile sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Thursday assured the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) of the government's full support to resolve the issues being faced by the textile sector. The minister gave the assurance in a meeting with an APTMA delegation headed by Dr Gohar Ejaz. Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and senior officers of Finance and Commerce ministries attended the meeting.

The delegation briefed the finance minister about the working of APTMA and its contribution in the revenues, employment generation and exports of Pakistan.

The delegation further apprised the meeting about the issues being faced by their industry specifically related to gas and electricity pricing and supply.

The finance minister acknowledged the contribution of APTMA in economic growth and assured the delegation of the full support of present government. He directed the relevant authorities to resolve their issues on priority basis.

The APTMA delegation thanked the finance minister for expressing his support and assurance to address their issues.

