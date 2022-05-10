UrduPoint.com

Miftah Assures His Support To FBR In Ongoing Tax Collection Drive

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2022 | 09:59 PM

Miftah assures his support to FBR in ongoing tax collection drive

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail on Tuesday assured Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) of his total support in the ongoing tax collection drive in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail on Tuesday assured Federal board of Revenue (FBR) of his total support in the ongoing tax collection drive in the country.

Miftah Ismail, visited FBR Headquarters, here to review performance and the ongoing drive for tax compliance by the country's premier revenue collection organization, said a press release issued by FBR here.

Upon arrival, Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Asim Ahmad and other senior officers accorded him warm welcome on his very first visit after assuming office as the finance minister.

The minister expressed his satisfaction and generously appreciated Team FBR on achieving the target.

He hoped that FBR will continue to maximize revenue collection in the next two months to meet the upward revised target fixed for the current financial year, 2021-2022.

He also expressed his desire that Team FBR should explore all avenues of tax compliance and, thus make all out efforts to harness true revenue potential across Pakistan.

The minister appreciated various digital innovative measures adopted by Pakistan Customs which include Clearance in the Sky.

He also commended digitalization drive of FBR in order to automate business processes, ensure ease of doing business, and thereby facilitate taxpayers.

Similar digital interventions should be made at sea ports to ensure seamless and smooth clearance of cargo, the minister emphasized.

Miftah Ismail reiterated that all avenues must be explored and meaningful budget proposals presented before the Government to maximize tax collection without creating any additional burden on the common man.

Meanwhile, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Asim Ahmad briefed the minister on the overall performance and revenue targets and collection made during the first ten months (July 2021- April 2022) of the current financial year.

Chairman FBR also gave a detailed account of the flagship initiatives including Point of Sale (POS) and Track and Trace System (TTS).

He assured the finance minister that all measures will be taken to further improve these initiatives and tap the real revenue potential in Retail as well as Large Scale Manufacturing Sectors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Budget Visit Sale Man April July FBR All Government

Recent Stories

CDA chairman for upgrading Capital hospital's emer ..

CDA chairman for upgrading Capital hospital's emergency

39 seconds ago
 Prime Minister for strict border control, coordina ..

Prime Minister for strict border control, coordinated mechanism to curb smugglin ..

41 seconds ago
 Long Covid in children majorly 'undiagnosed': Repo ..

Long Covid in children majorly 'undiagnosed': Report

5 minutes ago
 CPO reviews security arrangements of processions h ..

CPO reviews security arrangements of processions held on Janat-ul-Baqi

5 minutes ago
 Authorities directed to ensure implementation of o ..

Authorities directed to ensure implementation of one-dish law at weddings

5 minutes ago
 Women urged to take part in nation-building: RCCI

Women urged to take part in nation-building: RCCI

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.