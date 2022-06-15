UrduPoint.com

Miftah Assures Japanese Companies To Resolve Their Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Miftah assures Japanese companies to resolve their issues

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Wednesday assured Japanese companies to resolve their issues on urgent basis for smooth business related transactions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Wednesday assured Japanese companies to resolve their issues on urgent basis for smooth business related transactions.

The press release issued from the Minister's office disclosed that while chairing a meeting on resolution of issues of Japanese companies working in Pakistan, the Minister urged Japanese companies to invest in Pakistan with full confidence.

Chairman FBR, Governor SBP, Secretary Science and Technology, Secretary Industries and Production, Secretary Commerce, senior officers from board of Investment and Finance Division inter-alia attended the meeting.

The challenges faced by Japanese companies were about implementation of industrial policies, tax incentives for locally manufactured automobiles, incentives to businesses located in SEZ and EPZ, cash margin requirements and support for development of a stable business environment for the automobile market.

The Finance Minister after comprehensive deliberation with all stakeholders assured the delegation of full support of the government for resolution of their issues and directed the relevant authorities to expedite the matter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Technology Governor Business FBR Market Commerce All From Government

Recent Stories

Monsoon: DC directs housing societies to keep stor ..

Monsoon: DC directs housing societies to keep storm drains clean

30 seconds ago
 BISE Hyderabad HSSC Part-II exams kicks off

BISE Hyderabad HSSC Part-II exams kicks off

32 seconds ago
 Senate's vacant seat's election on July 7: Electio ..

Senate's vacant seat's election on July 7: Election Commission of Pakistan

34 seconds ago
 Stable Pakistan guarantees Indian Muslims safety: ..

Stable Pakistan guarantees Indian Muslims safety: Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

35 seconds ago
 Rs 700 mln allocated for archaeology dept in budge ..

Rs 700 mln allocated for archaeology dept in budget

4 minutes ago
 Punjab govt allocates Rs 53.19 bn for agri sector

Punjab govt allocates Rs 53.19 bn for agri sector

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.