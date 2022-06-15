Miftah assures Japanese companies to resolve their issues

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Wednesday assured Japanese companies to resolve their issues on urgent basis for smooth business related transactions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Wednesday assured Japanese companies to resolve their issues on urgent basis for smooth business related transactions.

The press release issued from the Minister's office disclosed that while chairing a meeting on resolution of issues of Japanese companies working in Pakistan, the Minister urged Japanese companies to invest in Pakistan with full confidence.

Chairman FBR, Governor SBP, Secretary Science and Technology, Secretary Industries and Production, Secretary Commerce, senior officers from board of Investment and Finance Division inter-alia attended the meeting.

The challenges faced by Japanese companies were about implementation of industrial policies, tax incentives for locally manufactured automobiles, incentives to businesses located in SEZ and EPZ, cash margin requirements and support for development of a stable business environment for the automobile market.

The Finance Minister after comprehensive deliberation with all stakeholders assured the delegation of full support of the government for resolution of their issues and directed the relevant authorities to expedite the matter.