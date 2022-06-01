Miftah assures PCGA to resolve their genuine issues

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Wednesday assured Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) delegation to resolve their genuine issues to keep this sector vibrant and profitable for earning the foreign exchange revenue for the country.

According to the press release, the minister met with a delegation of PCGA, comprising Sohail Mahmood Harral, Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association, Chairman FBR and other senior officers.

The delegation shared the importance of 'white gold' in the growth of the economy specially in the context of exports.

It was shared that cotton not only has significant importance for the growth of Pakistan's textile industry but also has considerable impact on the overall export of Pakistan.

The delegation also highlighted few issues faced by this sector.

The Finance Minister appreciated the role played by this sector in managing the Balance of Payment issue.

He shared with the delegation that present government is heavily focusing on promotion of exports.