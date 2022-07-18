UrduPoint.com

Miftah Assures Pharmaceutical Stakeholders Of Resolving Their Issues

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Miftah assures pharmaceutical stakeholders of resolving their issues

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Monday reiterated the government's commitment to resolve the operational issues being faced by various sectors of economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Monday reiterated the government's commitment to resolve the operational issues being faced by various sectors of economy.

The minister, in a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Industry, acknowledged the contribution of pharmaceutical industry, according to a Finance Ministry press release.

Miftah assured the delegation of resolving the issues faced by the pharmaceutical industry at the earliest and directed the relevant authorities to undertake the required measures for addressing the concerns of industry.

Earlier, the minister was briefed about the contribution of pharmaceutical industry in the country's economic development.

The matters related to sales tax on import of raw material and refunds of sales tax faced by the pharmaceutical industry in Pakistan were also discussed in the meeting.

Among othres, the meeting was attended by Member of the National Assembly Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economy Bilal Kiyani, Coordinator to the PM on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, Federal board of Revenue (FBR) chairman, GSK Chief Executive Officer Erum Shakir Rahim, Ferozsons CEO Osman Waheed, Abbott Managing Director Anis Ahmed, Sante CEO Tauqeer ul Haq,Pharma Bureau Executive Director Ms Ayesha Tammy Haq, and senior officers from the FBR and the Finance Division attended the meeting.

