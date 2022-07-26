(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Tuesday held a meeting with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here, during which current political and economic situation of the country was discussed.

Various financial issues related to Pakistan's missions abroad and Ministry of Foreign Affairs also came under discussion during the meeting, a Finance Ministry press release said.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, foreign secretary, Federal Bureau of Revenue chairman, and senior officers of the Finance Division and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present in the meeting.

Miftah Ismail warmly received Bilawal Bhutto on his arrival at the Finance Division. He acknowledged the importance and contribution of foreign missions abroad and assured the foreign minister to address their financial issues through appropriate procedures and directed the relevant authorities to expedite the process in that regard.