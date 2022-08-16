UrduPoint.com

Miftah Defends Increase In Petrol Prices After Backlash From Nawaz Sharif

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 16, 2022 | 04:57 PM

Miftah defends increase in petrol prices after backlash from Nawaz Sharif

The Finance Minister says 27 billion rupees in taxes will be collected from the traders during the current fiscal year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 16th, 2022) Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said the economy is improving and the government's next target is to control inflation.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the rupee has continuously been appreciating since the 1st of this month due to curbs imposed on imports of non-essential items.

The Finance Minister said the present government has averted default by taking difficult political decisions and a beginning has been made to put the economy on sound footing.

Criticizing the economic policies of PTI government, the Finance Minister said they left behind 10.3 billion Dollars in foreign reserves and we have to return loan of twenty-one billion dollars during the current fiscal year.

The Finance Minister said prices of petroleum products are determined by OGRA as per a laid down mechanism. He said no additional tax has been imposed on the petroleum prices. He pointed out that price of petrol in India is 303 rupees per liter while in Bangladesh it is being sold at 308 rupees.

Miftah Ismail said that a new letter of intent sent by the IMF will be signed by him today. He was confident that disbursements to Pakistan will start following the IMF's board meeting by the end of this month.

Responding to a question, the Finance Minister said that twenty-seven billion rupees in taxes will be collected from the traders during the current fiscal year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Loan IMF Petrol Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Bangladesh Price From Government Billion

Recent Stories

PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat fi ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat first

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

2 hours ago
 Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

3 hours ago
 Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand ..

Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand sale on Daraz!

4 hours ago
 OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red ..

OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communicat ..

4 hours ago
 Real Fans Put the Pedal to the Metal for realme's ..

Real Fans Put the Pedal to the Metal for realme's Mega Azadi Ride with Critical ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.