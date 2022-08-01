UrduPoint.com

Miftah Directs For Resolving Issues Of Small Traders

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Miftah directs for resolving issues of small traders

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Monday directed the concerned authorities to undertake required actions to resolve the issues of small traders at the earliest.

During a meeting with delegation of Chambers of Small Traders and Small Industry (CSTSI) headed by Zafar Iqbal, the minister commended the contribution of this sector in the development of economy and addressed the apprehensions of the traders on the imposition of tax on electricity bills.

Coordinator to the PM on Commerce & Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economy, Bial Azhar Kayani, Chairman Federal board of Revenue and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Earlier, Zafar Iqbal shared with Finance Minister the contribution and significance of the CSTSI in the economy of the country, the statement added.

He also shared about the various problems being faced by them especially related to sales tax and refunds and imposition of tax on electricity bills.

The delegation thanked the finance minister for comprehensively listening to their concerns and for stated cooperation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity FBR Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

e-Pay Punjab Hits another Landmark: PKR 100 Billio ..

E-Pay Punjab Hits another Landmark: PKR 100 Billion+ Collected; PPSE Levy Added

17 minutes ago
 ECP may announce verdict in foreign funding case t ..

ECP may announce verdict in foreign funding case this week

25 minutes ago
 Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Mad ..

Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

2 hours ago
 Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

2 hours ago
 Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, se ..

Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, security and nation building

3 hours ago
 Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to ..

Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to Offer Splendid Customer Servic ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.