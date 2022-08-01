Miftah directs for resolving issues of small traders

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Monday directed the concerned authorities to undertake required actions to resolve the issues of small traders at the earliest.

During a meeting with delegation of Chambers of Small Traders and Small Industry (CSTSI) headed by Zafar Iqbal, the minister commended the contribution of this sector in the development of economy and addressed the apprehensions of the traders on the imposition of tax on electricity bills.

Coordinator to the PM on Commerce & Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economy, Bial Azhar Kayani, Chairman Federal board of Revenue and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Earlier, Zafar Iqbal shared with Finance Minister the contribution and significance of the CSTSI in the economy of the country, the statement added.

He also shared about the various problems being faced by them especially related to sales tax and refunds and imposition of tax on electricity bills.

The delegation thanked the finance minister for comprehensively listening to their concerns and for stated cooperation.