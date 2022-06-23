UrduPoint.com

Miftah Directs Ministries To Prepare Proposals For Targeted Subsidy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Thursday directed the concerned ministries to work out on the proposals for targeted subsidy as per vision of the prime minister to support the lower strata of the society.

The finance minister expressed the commitment to provide maximum relief to the people from continuously rising prices, especially to the poor.

Presiding over a meeting on PM Relief Package through USC here, the finance minister stressed that present government aims to minimize the burden of rising prices on the lower segment of the society.

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Shazia Marri, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Secretary Finance, Secretary Industries and Production, Secretary Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Secretary BISP, Chairman NADRA and other senior officers attended the meeting.

On the directions of the PM to provide immediate and substantial relief package to lower segments of the society through targeted subsidy, the finance minister invited the participants to present the pragmatic, highly effective and targeted subsidy proposals.

Meanwhile, minister Shazia Marri and Syed Murtaza Mahmud shared various proposals for harmonization/consolidation of multiple subsidies under one umbrella for better allocation of resources on household basis rather than individual basis.

