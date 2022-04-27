Miftah for accelerating privatization process

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Wednesday underscored the need of accelerating the process of privatization of loss-making State-Owed Entities (SOEs) for bringing in greater level of efficiency, productivity and competitiveness in their performance and enhancing the overall revenue base of the country.

The minister was talking to Federal Minister for Privatization at Finance Division, Abid Hussain Bhayo during a meeting that was convened to discuss proposed privatization plan.

Chairman Privatization Commission, Saleem Ahmad also attended the meeting, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Finance minister assured full support in resolving all pending issues that are impeding privatization of loss making entities, the statement added.

