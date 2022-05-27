Miftah for maintaining strategic sugar reserves to check price-hike

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail on Friday stressed for maintaining strategic reserves of sugar and regulation of its prices for avoiding price-hike and providing maximum relief to the masses.

The minister was talking to Chairman Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA), Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf during a meeting at Finance Division.

The Secretaries Finance, Commerce, National food Security and Research, and other senior officers also attended the meeting, according to statement issued by finance ministry.

Miftah He assured Chairman PSMA that the government was aware of the issues being faced by the sugar industry in Pakistan and was keen to resolve these problems at exigency.

He expressed government's resolve to promote business activities and facilitate the business community to attain sustainable growth in the country.

On the occasion, Zaka Ashraf appreciated the efforts of the government to tackle the inflationary pressure and apprised the finance minister about the issues that were being faced by the sugar industry.