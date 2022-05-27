UrduPoint.com

Miftah For Maintaining Strategic Sugar Reserves To Check Price-hike

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Miftah for maintaining strategic sugar reserves to check price-hike

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail on Friday stressed for maintaining strategic reserves of sugar and regulation of its prices for avoiding price-hike and providing maximum relief to the masses.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail on Friday stressed for maintaining strategic reserves of sugar and regulation of its prices for avoiding price-hike and providing maximum relief to the masses.

The minister was talking to Chairman Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA), Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf during a meeting at Finance Division.

The Secretaries Finance, Commerce, National food Security and Research, and other senior officers also attended the meeting, according to statement issued by finance ministry.

Miftah He assured Chairman PSMA that the government was aware of the issues being faced by the sugar industry in Pakistan and was keen to resolve these problems at exigency.

He expressed government's resolve to promote business activities and facilitate the business community to attain sustainable growth in the country.

On the occasion, Zaka Ashraf appreciated the efforts of the government to tackle the inflationary pressure and apprised the finance minister about the issues that were being faced by the sugar industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Zaka Ashraf Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

Commissioner reviews price control, wheat procurem ..

Commissioner reviews price control, wheat procurement, supply of fertilizers

20 minutes ago
 US Court Dismisses Trump Lawsuit to Stop Financial ..

US Court Dismisses Trump Lawsuit to Stop Financial Probe - New York Attorney Gen ..

20 minutes ago
 Three held for possessing illegal weapons

Three held for possessing illegal weapons

20 minutes ago
 Russian Military Publishes SBU Document on Threat ..

Russian Military Publishes SBU Document on Threat of US Biomilitary Program to U ..

20 minutes ago
 Djokovic into French Open fourth round for 13th st ..

Djokovic into French Open fourth round for 13th straight year

22 minutes ago
 Two mountaineers killed in Swiss Alps ice fall

Two mountaineers killed in Swiss Alps ice fall

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.