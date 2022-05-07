UrduPoint.com

Miftah For Measures To Immediately Reduce Load-shedding

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2022 | 04:20 AM

Miftah for measures to immediately reduce load-shedding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minster for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail, here on Friday stressed the need for taking necessary measures immediately for efficiently reducing the load-shedding across the country.

The minister was chairing a meeting on funding for power and petroleum sector at Finance Division, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Energy, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister of State on Petroleum Division, Musadik Masood Malik, federal secretaries and senior officers, the statement added.

The federal minister on the occasion shared that present government was cognizant of load-shedding problem and was determined to provide relief to the masses by resolving the menace of load shedding.

In this regard, all the three ministers requested Finance, Power and Petroleum Divisions to work out feasible plan for government's support for fuel management in order to ensure the smooth and sustainable power distribution throughout the country.

Earlier, the minister was briefed on power plants with fuel positions and funds required for optimal working of these power plants based on coal, RLNG and RFO.

A detailed presentation was also given to the chair on total funds required for fuel including government's support for RLNG and RFO from budgeted subsidies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Load Shedding Khurram Dastgir Khan All From Government

Recent Stories

Two-Thirds of Canadians Concerned by Soaring Housi ..

Two-Thirds of Canadians Concerned by Soaring Housing Prices - Poll

4 hours ago
 Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Azovstal ..

Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Azovstal Plant - Russian Defense Minis ..

4 hours ago
 Redrawing delimitation map in IIOJK, a malicious a ..

Redrawing delimitation map in IIOJK, a malicious attempt to disempower Kashmiri ..

4 hours ago
 President congratulates Pakistani mountaineer

President congratulates Pakistani mountaineer

4 hours ago
 US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nucle ..

US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nuclear Test This Month - State Dep ..

4 hours ago
 Woman allegedly commits suicide

Woman allegedly commits suicide

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.