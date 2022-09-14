Miftah highlights importance of CPEC for regional progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Wednesday highlighted the importance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in the development and progress of the region and strengthening of Pakistan-China fraternal bonds.

The minister was speaking in meeting with a delegation of China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) headed by its President Overseas, Zhang Guoliang.

According to press statement issued by Finance Ministry, Zhang Guoliang, President Overseas CNNC briefed the finance minister on investment in CPEC projects and presented company's report.

He expressed sympathy on the loss of lives, properties and infrastructure due to the recent devastating floods in Pakistan. He also offered his company's support for the flood relief work.

The finance minister welcomed the support of CNNC for flood relief, the statement added.