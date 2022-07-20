UrduPoint.com

Miftah Ismail Apprised Of Issues Faced By Marble Industry

July 20, 2022

Miftah Ismail apprised of issues faced by marble industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Wednesday presided over a meeting with a delegation of Marble Association, which apprised him of the industry's issues regarding taxation and sought relief from the government.

The delegation shared with the minister that the marble industry was transforming its manufacturing methods from traditional to modern for better output, a Finance Ministry news release said.

The minister acknowledged the contribution of marble industry in the country's economic development and assured the delegation to resolve their issues.

The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) chairman and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

