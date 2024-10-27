Miftah Ismail for strengthening businesses, uplift middle class

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Former Federal Finance Minister, Miftah Ismail has said that if we have to make Pakistan prosperous and stable, it was crucial to strengthen businesses and uplift the middle class.

Addressing the traders and industrialists at the Secretariat of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry here Sunday, he urged all institutions in Pakistan to work for the uplift of people.

Acting President of the Chamber, Ahmad Idrees Chohan, stressed the urgent need for immediate actions to stabilize Pakistan's economy. He called for energy issues to be resolved along with a review of IPP agreements. He urged for a simplified tax system to facilitate small businesses and SMEs.

Chohan highlighted the importance of stabilizing the rupee, controlling inflation through strong financial policies, and implementing trade policies that enhance exports and open access to international markets. He advocated for low-interest loans for SMEs, upgrading infrastructure, and fostering public-private sector partnerships.

Ahmad Idrees Chohan concluded that these measures would not only stabilize the economy but also address key challenges faced by the business community

Those who attended the event included HCSTSI Former Presidents Farooq Shaikhani, Saleemuddin Qureshi, Members Executive Committee, Conveners and General Body Members.