Miftah Ismail Highlights Commitment To Provide Conducive, Friendly Environment To Business Community

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 06:33 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Thursday highlighted the commitment of the present government to provide conducive and friendly environment to business community in the country

He said this during a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Jewelers Association led by its president Shehzad Iqbal which was also attended by the FBR chairman and senior officers from Finance and Commerce Ministries attended the meeting, said a Press release issued here.

The delegation gave an overview of the jewelry sector in Pakistan and its contribution in the economy.

They also highlighted the issues being faced by the Jewelers community regarding taxation and sought government's support to address their issues and provide relief in taxation.

It was apprised that these issues were proving as a great hindrance in the development of this sector.

The finance minister acknowledged the contribution of Jewelry sector in the economic development and assured the delegation to provide maximum relief in taxation to this sector. He further emphasized the Jewelers to play due role in strengthening of the national economy by enhancing the export of Jewelry.

The delegation thanked the finance minister for addressing their issues and assured the minister about growth of this sector with cooperation of present government.

The delegation included Ayaz - Karat Jeweller, Irfan Samana , ARY Jewellers, Salman Hanif , Hanif Jewellers, and Salem Hemani , Aliel Jewellers, Naseem Akhtar Sheikh Former President ICAP.

