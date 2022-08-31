UrduPoint.com

Miftah Ismail Meets APAFF For Resolving Issues In Media Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 11:17 PM

Miftah Ismail meets APAFF for resolving issues in media industry

A delegation of All Pakistan Akhbar Farosh Federation (APAFF) on Wednesday held a meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail at Finance Division, today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :A delegation of All Pakistan Akhbar Farosh Federation (APAFF) on Wednesday held a meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail at Finance Division, today.

The delegation was headed by its Central Secretary General Mr. Tikka Khan, said a press release issued here.Senior officers from Finance Division also attended the meeting.

The delegation apprised the minister about their issues especially related to decision to curtail the supply of newspapers in government departments.

Miftah Ismail expressed resolve of the government to support the media industry and its associated organizations and people.

He said that present government believes in the social uplift of the masses and aims at resolving their issues at all levels to support them.

Further, the finance minister directed the relevant authorities to resolve the issues of media industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Tikka Khan Media All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Yellen Says 'Optimistic' About Progress G7 Made on ..

Yellen Says 'Optimistic' About Progress G7 Made on Imposing Price Cap on Russian ..

2 minutes ago
 Pak ambassador meets Pak-American business communi ..

Pak ambassador meets Pak-American business community of Chicago

2 minutes ago
 World monkeypox outbreak tops 50,000 cases

World monkeypox outbreak tops 50,000 cases

4 minutes ago
 Kohli, Suryakumar power India into Asia Cup Super ..

Kohli, Suryakumar power India into Asia Cup Super Four

4 minutes ago
 FBR issues five SROs to provide exemption from tax ..

FBR issues five SROs to provide exemption from taxes/duties on imports

4 minutes ago
 US Prosecutors Likely to Reveal Whether Trump Face ..

US Prosecutors Likely to Reveal Whether Trump Faces Charges After Midterm Vote - ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.