Miftah Ismail preside Kamyab Pakistan Program (KPP) meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minster for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail on Tuesday presided over a meeting of steering committee on Kamyab Pakistan Program (KPP) at Finance Division.

Chairman NAPHDA Lt Gen Anwar Ali Hyder, Chairman Akhuwat Dr. Amjad Saqib, President BOP, Zafar Masood, CEO NRSP Dr. Rashid Bajwa, representative SAPM Youth Affairs, representative NDMA, member NTC, member SBP and other senior officers participated in the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The Finance Minister shared that Kamyab Pakistan Program conforms to the vision of present government of Pakistan and is really useful for sustainable reduction in the poverty.

Therefore, government is going to merge KPP with Kamyab Jawan Program, under one window.

Now this program will be handled by the Prime Minister office under the leadership of SAPM on Youth Affairs.

Finance Division will support this program comprehensively and aims at allocating the greater amount of funds to this program for dealing with current flood crisis in the country.