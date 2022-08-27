Miftah reaffirms commitment to provide all resources for rehabilitating flood effected people

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail here on Friday reaffirmed the firm commitment of the government to utilize all available resources for providing relief to the people of flood effected areas in the country and their rehabilitation.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb, Finance Minister said that country was facing unprecedented flooding of its its history, which damaged precious human lives, destroyed basic infrastructure and devastated standing crops over million of hectares.

He said due to current rains and flash floods over 800,000 livestock valuing about Rs50 billion were also died, adding that electricity supply lines and bridges were also destroyed.

He said that government was determined to provide all possible support for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims, adding that Rs 28 billion were release for Benazir Income Supports Program to provide relief to the people of flood effected people.

He said that initially the government would provide Rs25,000 to each family in order to purchase basic commodities including food, water and other items.

He said that over 1.1 million families would be provided Rs25,000, adding that the distribution of relief amount has been started in Balochistan, where as it would be start in other areas of the provinces by next week.

He said that the Prime Minister had visited the flood effected areas of Sindh Province and he will also visit other areas of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to review the rescue and relief activities in these areas.

He said that it was the worst flood as compared the flood of 2010 as highest ever rainfall was recorded in Karachi and other areas of the province.

The minister called upon the people for extending their all possible support to the people of flood effected areas to provide them food, water and other goods of basic needs.

He also asked to send SMS on 999 and contribute Rs10 in flood relief fund and assured that all received amount would be spent transparently on relief and rehabilitation of flood effected people.

The minister announced to contribute Rs one million in Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund and said that his other family members had already contributed in the fund and provide more for the relief and rehabilitation of flood hit people.

Miftah Ismail further said that international community including development agencies and partners has also started to provide assistance for flood effected areas.

The minister expressed the deep concerns over a letter wrote by Provincial Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Khan Jhagra and termed it a planned conspiracy to derail IMF program.

He said that the provincial minister in his letter had said that the government of the province would not cooperate with Federal government on IMF conditions.

Before this, the minister said that Fawad Chaudhry had also said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab will not cooperate with federal government on IMF program, adding that former finance minister Shaukat Tarin was also active in Punjab and asked them for writing a letter to federal government in this regard.

He said these peoples had also tried to sabotage the program when they were in power and announced unfair subsidies on petroleum products and electricity, besides providing illegal amnesty to friends.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was playing politics on IMF program at a time when country was facing worst floods of its history.

He said that he would hold meeting with provincial minister and expressed the firm hope that programme would be approved by next week (Monday).

He said that Pakistan has fulfilled all the conditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the board of IMF would approve the program on Monday.