Miftah resolves to facilitate businesses for sustainable growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail on Wednesday expressed his government's resolve to promote business activities and to facilitate business community to attain sustainable economic growth.

The minister was talking to a delegation of businessmen, led by President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Industry (ICCI), Muhammad Shakeel Munir and President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce Industry (RCCI), Ch. Naeem A Rauf.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR), senior officers from finance division and FBR and representatives of various business sectors, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Miftah acknowledged the contribution of business community in the growth of economic activity in the country.

He stressed that macroeconomic stability was the top priority of the present government and it was focusing to ensure financial discipline through effective and business friendly policies to achieve the economic growth level.

The Finance Minister further assured the delegation to address their issues on priority with regular communication and consultation with business community.

Earlier, the members of the business community apprised the minister about multiple issues related to taxation in the Federal Budget 2022-23 on various sectors.

They requested for resolving their issues and sought support of the government for bringing in efficiency in various sectors.