UrduPoint.com

Miftah Resolves To Facilitate Businesses For Sustainable Growth

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Miftah resolves to facilitate businesses for sustainable growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail on Wednesday expressed his government's resolve to promote business activities and to facilitate business community to attain sustainable economic growth.

The minister was talking to a delegation of businessmen, led by President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Industry (ICCI), Muhammad Shakeel Munir and President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce Industry (RCCI), Ch. Naeem A Rauf.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR), senior officers from finance division and FBR and representatives of various business sectors, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Miftah acknowledged the contribution of business community in the growth of economic activity in the country.

He stressed that macroeconomic stability was the top priority of the present government and it was focusing to ensure financial discipline through effective and business friendly policies to achieve the economic growth level.

The Finance Minister further assured the delegation to address their issues on priority with regular communication and consultation with business community.

Earlier, the members of the business community apprised the minister about multiple issues related to taxation in the Federal Budget 2022-23 on various sectors.

They requested for resolving their issues and sought support of the government for bringing in efficiency in various sectors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Budget Rawalpindi Chamber Shakeel FBR Commerce From Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of ..

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of Country– Departments to Rema ..

6 hours ago
 Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4 ..

Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4G

6 hours ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th July 2022

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.