Miftah, Saudi envoy discuss avenues to promote trade, investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki on Monday discussed various avenues of enhancing mutual cooperation in trade and investment.

Miftah Ismail during the meeting with the ambassador, who called on him,highlighted the long-standing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in various areas, a Finance Minister press release said.

The minister shared that both the countries have exceptional relationships based on social, political, religious and cultural ties.

The Saudi ambassador acknowledged the long-term relationship, saying the focus of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was on continuation of mutual investment projects within Pakistan.