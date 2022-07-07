Miftah stresses further strengthening of trade with Canada

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Thursday stressed the need to further strengthening business and economic ties between Pakistan and Canada.

He was talking to High Commissioner of Canada in Pakistan Wendy Gilmour, who called on him here, according to a finance ministry press release.

The Minister said that Canada was one of the major development partners of Pakistan and highlighted long-standing and multidimensional ties between the two countries.

"Canada has a large number of Pakistani diaspora and people to people contacts contribute an important component of the bilateral relations", he added.

Miftah briefed the Canadian High Commissioner on recent economic developments and policies of the present government.

The finance minister stated that enhancing revenue collection, boosting exports, increasing remittances and making the energy sector sustainable are the foremost priorities of the current government.

The Canadian High Commissioner thanked the Finance Minister for his time and apprised that the Canadian Business Community sees great investment potential in energy and other sectors in Pakistan.

She expressed confidence that government's policies and support will attract Canadian investors to bring their businesses to Pakistan.

The finance minister thanked and assured the Canadian High Commissioner of government's support to attract investment in Pakistan.