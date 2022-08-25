UrduPoint.com

Miftah Urges Development Partners To Support Flood Affectees

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Miftah urges development partners to support flood affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Finance Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Thursday urged all the development partners to extend broad-based support and assistance to Pakistan for the flood-affected people.

Miftah also highlighted various reform initiatives introduced by the present government for the social uplift of the masses during a meeting with Princess of Jordon Sarah Zeid Raád, who called on him, said the Finance Division.

He especially apprised the princess of the financial relief provided by the government to the women through the Benazir Income Support Programme and the cash relief announced for the flood victims.

The present government's initiatives for women development, mother and child healthcare, nutrition facilities, and children education were also discussed in the meeting.

The minister thanked the World Food Programme (WFP) for their continued support to Pakistan by providing humanitarian assistance.

Representative and Country Director- WFP Chris Kaye, Head of Nutrition-WFP Mahamadou Tanimoune, secretary finance and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Princess Sarah Zeid highlighted WFP's various interventions in diverse sectors in Pakistan and appreciated the constant support and assistance at Federal and provincial levels in the country.

She further extended her assistance in a number of areas, including humanitarian aid, food and nutritional needs, financing poverty alleviation, women development etc.

The finance minister thanked Princess Sarah Zeid Raád for promoting socio-economic development in Pakistan and extended his full cooperation and support.

