UrduPoint.com

Miftah Vows To Enhance Pak- Sino Economic Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2022 | 08:53 PM

Miftah vows to enhance Pak- Sino economic ties

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday vowed to enhance economic ties with China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday vowed to enhance economic ties with China.

Miftah Ismail held a meeting with delegation of Chinese power generation companies at Finance Division, said a press release issued here.

The chair highlighting the importance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the progress and development of Pakistan emphasized that the present government is determined to facilitate and enhance cooperation with the Chinese companies working on different projects in Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Power Mr. Khurram Dastgir Khan, Mr.

Zafaruddin Mehmood SAPM, Mr. Tariq Fatmi SAPM, Rana Ihsan Afzal, Coordinator to the PM on Commerce and Industry, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Mr. Bial Azhar Kayani, Chairman NEPRA and senior officers attended the meeting.

The meeting listened their issues and assured the delegation to address and resolve the issues at the earliest to ensure smooth working and timely completion of their projects and thereby paving a way in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

The Chinese delegation thanked the chair for addressing and resolution of their outstanding issue.

The Chinese delegation led by CEO China Hub Coal Power Project Mr. Ren Lihu, CEO Sahiwal Coal Power Project Mr. Li Xin and CEO Port Qasim Power Plant apprised the meeting about their issues.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Ahsan Iqbal China Nepra CPEC Sahiwal Progress Hub Khurram Dastgir Khan Commerce Government Industry Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Bilawal underscores Pak-Kyrgyz close cooperation a ..

Bilawal underscores Pak-Kyrgyz close cooperation at bilateral, multilateral fora ..

56 seconds ago
 'Wagatha Christie': Rooney triumphs as Vardy loses ..

'Wagatha Christie': Rooney triumphs as Vardy loses libel trial

57 seconds ago
 Blinken leads US bid to counter Russian charm offe ..

Blinken leads US bid to counter Russian charm offensive in Africa

59 seconds ago
 FMs of Pakistan, Kazakhstan discuss bilateral ties ..

FMs of Pakistan, Kazakhstan discuss bilateral ties

1 minute ago
 ANP demands KP Govt to declare flood affected area ..

ANP demands KP Govt to declare flood affected areas as calamity hit area

6 minutes ago
 Industries, Production Minister inaugurates 'Pakis ..

Industries, Production Minister inaugurates 'Pakistan Auto Show'

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.