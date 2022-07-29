Miftah vows to enhance Pak- Sino economic ties

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday vowed to enhance economic ties with China

Miftah Ismail held a meeting with delegation of Chinese power generation companies at Finance Division, said a press release issued here.

The chair highlighting the importance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the progress and development of Pakistan emphasized that the present government is determined to facilitate and enhance cooperation with the Chinese companies working on different projects in Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Power Mr. Khurram Dastgir Khan, Mr.

Zafaruddin Mehmood SAPM, Mr. Tariq Fatmi SAPM, Rana Ihsan Afzal, Coordinator to the PM on Commerce and Industry, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Mr. Bial Azhar Kayani, Chairman NEPRA and senior officers attended the meeting.

The meeting listened their issues and assured the delegation to address and resolve the issues at the earliest to ensure smooth working and timely completion of their projects and thereby paving a way in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

The Chinese delegation thanked the chair for addressing and resolution of their outstanding issue.

The Chinese delegation led by CEO China Hub Coal Power Project Mr. Ren Lihu, CEO Sahiwal Coal Power Project Mr. Li Xin and CEO Port Qasim Power Plant apprised the meeting about their issues.