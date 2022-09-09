UrduPoint.com

Miftah Vows To Provide All Of Facilities To Chinese Investors

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 09, 2022 | 05:09 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2022) Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has reiterated the government's commitment to provide all kind of facilities to Chinese investors in the country.

He was presiding over a meeting in Islamabad on Friday, in which issues of outstanding payments to Chinese Independent Power Producers and other hurdles faced by them in the country were discussed.

The Finance Minister also formed a committee, comprising representatives from Finance and Power Divisions and CPEC, to hold meetings with Chinese IPPs on regular basis to address and resolve their concerns.

The CEOs of the Chinese IPPs expressed their satisfaction over addressing and resolving their issues.

