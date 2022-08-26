UrduPoint.com

Miftah Welcomes Turkish Investment In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Miftah welcomes Turkish investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Friday welcomed Turkish investments in various fields in Pakistan and assured of full cooperation in this regard.

The minister expressed these views while talking to Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye, Dr. Mehmet Pacaci who called on him here, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

The meeting was also attended by CEO Hayat Kimya Pakistan, Fatih Ustunel, CFO Hayat Kimya Pakistan, Onur Kilic, Chairman FBR and other senior officers.

They exchanged views about the long-standing religious, cultural, political, economic and social ties between Pakistan and Turkey.

The Finance Minister also highlighted the future potential areas for strengthening relations especially on business and investment fronts.

Miftah apprised the ambassador that present government of Pakistan was undertaking multiple structural reforms for facilitating the foreign investment in Pakistan.

On the occasion, Dr. Mehmet Pacaci shared that the Republic of Turkiye has strong bilateral ties with Pakistan on various fronts.

Recalling PM Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Turkey and his meeting with the Turkish investors, the Ambassador briefed the Finance Minister on extending Turkish investment in various sectors of Pakistan and stressed that Turkey aims at enhancing and strengthening the economic ties.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Business Turkey Visit FBR Government

