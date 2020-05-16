Mills' owners announce increase in flour prices: Sources

(@fidahassanain)

The officials say that the government has not made any decision to increase flour prices and these the four and mills owners who increased the prices by their own.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2020) The Flour prices went Rs. 40 high up after Punjab Mills owners unanimously decided to increase the price of per kilogram flour in the province on Saturday.

The latest reports showed that the flour mills owners held a meeting and decided to increase the prices.

“Rs.1 has been increased as per kilogram,” said the sources closed to the mills owners. The new rate of flour was fixed in the open market at Rs. 41.25 per kilogram as previously it was Rs. 40.25 per kilogram.

The new rate of 20kg flour bag in the open market is now Rs 825 as compared to Rs 805 the previous day.

“The government officials were approached before this decision and there was no positive response,” said a miller while seeking anonymity.

“Today, we decided to increase the prices,” he further said.

The inflation stricken people already have lost their purchasing power.

On other hand, Director food Wajid Ali Shah rejected the increase in flour prices by the mills owners, saying that the government did not take any decision so far in this regard.

“This increase in prices was announced by the flour and mills owners and not by the government,” he added.

The flour prices have been increased at the moment when holy month of Ramazan is at its peak and Eid is approaching fast.

A few days ago, Prime Minister Imarn Khan took notice of hike in rates of daily used-items, and expressed concerns that why the public was being looted when oil prices were also lowered.