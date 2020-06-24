UrduPoint.com
MinFS&R To Incentivise Locust Collection For Converting It On Bio-compost

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 07:50 PM

Ministry of National Food Security and Research (NFS&R) has proposed that locust collection would be incentivized through community mobilization to control locust at grass root level

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the NFS&R will be the pioneer in converting locust crisis into opportunity start through developing its bio-compost through community mobilization.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the NFS&R will be the pioneer in converting locust crisis into opportunity start through developing its bio-compost through community mobilization.

The locust-based fertilizer would have added advantage of more N (9%) and P (7%),it said adding that initially locust would be unruffled through community mobilization under incentivized scheme. Professionals will also be involved from research, extension, academia and civil society in compost processing activities. Later on standard compost will be made from a mix of locust and other bio-waste material.

Marketing and distribution mechanism will also be devised for promoting the use of compost in high value/organic agriculture.

Pilot testing of whole idea will be done in Cholistan and Thar Desert during next 3-4 summer reproduction months. Capacity building of communities will develop in trapping locust by trenching, netting, vacuum sucking and 50 collection centers will be designated to facilitate communities.

Labs of Land Resources Research Institute (LRRI) and Ecotoxicology Program of PARC will provide scientific backup for the production of standard compost.

PARC Agrotech Company (PATCO) in partnership with private sector will perform labelling, packaging, promotion; marketing and branding functions at national level.

The certified compost products will be promoted for export purposes. The expected outcomes from the project will be to improve crop productivity by 10-15%, reduction in use of recommended chemical fertilizers up to 25%, improve soil organic matter (SOM), soil fertility and soil health.

Through this scheme organic farming will be promoted in Pakistan. The facility developed for compost production will be functional with or without locust component in the long run.

Rs. 1 billion worth of compost will be produced during 1st year of the project. If 1% of crop loss is controlled by this project then there will be benefit of Rs.32 billion.

Out of 1 hundred thousand ton of locusts,70,000 ton compost will be formed. A single family can earn Rs.6000 on average per month.

The full cost of the project will be recovered in 3 years. Payment to community will be channelized in proper way.The project is in approval stage.

