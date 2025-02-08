Open Menu

Minimum Taxes Imperative To Attract Local, Foreign Investment: FCCI President

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Minimum taxes imperative to attract local, foreign investment: FCCI president

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Minimum taxes are imperative to attract maximum local and foreign investment which can play a key role in accelerating socioeconomic activities in order to weed out poverty by creating job opportunities in addition to undertaking development projects for public welfare, said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing under-training officers of the Pakistan Provincial Services academy (PPSA) Peshawar during a meeting, he welcomed the delegates and said that this visit would provide an opportunity to the public servants to harness their professional skills to efficiently tackle the administrative and economic challenges.

He explained in detail the role of FCCI in industrial development, the importance of public private collaboration and challenges and opportunities for industrial growth. He also responded to the questions and queries of the officers and advised them to serve Pakistan with sincerity, commitment and devotion.

Mr. Abdul Sattar Chief Instructor PPSA briefed the aims and objectives of the study tour of the under training officers.

Later, the President FCCI and Mr. Abdul Sattar exchanged the shields of their respective organizations.

