Minimum Wage in Russia Will be Increased by 18.5% Starting January 2024 - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The minimum wage in Russia should grow in nominal terms at least twice by 2030, and starting from 2024 it will be increased by 18.5%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Starting January 1, 2023, the minimum wage has been increased by 6.3% to 16,242 rubles ($190) per month.

From January 1, 2024, we will make another indexation, immediately by 18.5%," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

By 2023 the minimum wage should double, which will be an additional incentive for the growth of wages in the country as a whole, Putin added.

