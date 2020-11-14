BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam on Saturday termed whitefly resistant cotton varieties of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur a breakthrough and a great success.

The minister expressed these views during his visit to cotton fields of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

He felicitated Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and Chairman Plant Breeding and Generics Department, Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal on this success paving the way for cotton crop revival in the country.

Fakhar Imam along with Cotton Commissioner Khalid Abdullah, Vice-chancellor MNS University of Agriculture Multan Prof. Dr Asif Ali, President Pakistan Kissan IttehadKhalid Khokhar, Director Agriculture and Cotton Growers Tasawar Hussain Chatta, Ghulam Abbas, Liaqat Ali, Muhammad Ejaz and Zahid Kamboh visited the crops area.

The minister termed it a great miracle and breakthrough in whitefly management. Prof. Dr Muhammad Iqbal stated that demonstration trial would be carried out at 50 different locations in Punjab at farmer fields as directed by the Vice Chancellor.