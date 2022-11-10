UrduPoint.com

Minister Ahsan Iqbal Assures Chinese Companies Of Govt's Full Support To Expedite CPEC Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Minister Ahsan Iqbal assures Chinese companies of govt's full support to expedite CPEC projects

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday assured full cooperation of the government to the Chinese companies to further expedite projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

A-six-member delegation of the 0Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) led by its President Lin Songtian called on Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and discussed CPEC projects after the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China.

On the occasion, the minister said that Pakistan had long-standing historic ties with China and the incumbent government has restarted CPEC under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who recently visited China.

CPAFFC is a Chinese national people organization that engages in people to people diplomacy and the aim of this association is to enhance people's friendship, and international cooperation on development.

Speaking to the delegation, the Minister informed the delegation that CPEC has been revived since the new government came into power under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in April this year.

The minister informed the delegation that the recent Joint Coordination Committee meeting and visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China was a clear indication that both countries have agreed to revive the CPEC project which remained pending by the previous government of PTI.

The minister further added that during the recent visit, the Chinese President appreciated Pakistan's efforts to restore CPEC projects and assured to continue cooperation.

The minister also highlighted the significance of ML-1 and KCR projects which were discussed during the recent visit of the PM to China and both the sides have agreed to start these projects without any further delay.

Similarly, the minister also highlighted the importance of solar and renewable projects in which both the countries have agreed to start projects.

During the meeting, the Minister informed the delegation about the significance of the Agriculture sector as Pakistan has huge potential in the sector and it can export meat and vegetable to China.

The minister also highlighted Pakistan's exponential growth and sought cooperation from China as it has expertise in the export sector. The establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) also came under discussion.

The minister informed the delegation that the incumbent government has also restarted the establishment of SEZs as there was no progress in the last four years.

The delegation was further informed that Gwadar International Airport will be functional next year and there is great potential for tourism as well which the Chinese should get an advantage.

Lin Songtian said that the Chinese market has huge potential, providing profitability, stability and efficiency of business and assured the Minister to cooperate in all the sectors.

Songtian also said that China will send a group of experts to Pakistan so they could exchange their experience to execute several projects. This will increase avenues for multi-faceted cooperation and will add a new leaf in the friendship and cooperation between the countries, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Exchange Business Ahsan Iqbal China Agriculture Visit CPEC Gwadar Progress April Market All From Government Airport

More Stories From Business

